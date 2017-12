First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets with UK Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion (PHOTO)

2017-12-14 16:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

Trend:

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with a delegation led by Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion of the United Kingdom, co-chair of Joint Intergovernmental Commission Baroness Rona Fairhead.

Story still developing

