"Caravaggio - Opera Omnia" exhibition opens in Baku

2017-12-14 16:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

Trend:

The exhibition "Caravaggio - Opera Omnia" was inaugurated in Baku, in the futuristic venue of the Heydar Aliyev Center designed by Zaha Hadid on Dec.13.

The exhibition, organized by the Italian Embassy in Baku, was realized thanks to support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy and in collaboration with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, chaired by Vice President and First Lady of Azerbaijan, Merhiban Aliyeva.

The exhibition includes about 40 works of art by Caravaggio, reproduced in real size with an innovative digital technology. It is a historical and thematic journey along the whole artistic and human experience of the Lombard master.