Death toll rises to 6 in China coal mine accident

2017-12-14 16:42 | www.trend.az

The death toll has risen to six in a coal mine accident in southwest China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said Thursday, XINHUANET reports.

The accident, at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday at Kongjiagou Coal Mine in Weining County, was caused by a gas fire. A further 20 people were injured in the accident.

More than 500 people were involved in the rescue, and the injured were rushed to hospital for medical treatment.