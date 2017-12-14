“New Middle East” project commenced

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Azer Ahmadbayli – Trend:

The shift of tectonic (geopolitical) plates in the Middle East has taken place. Decisions made in offices of several world powers and aimed at structural changes in an important and troubled region of the world begin to show its shape.

According to authors of the “New Middle East” project, the age-old conservatism of the Arab States of the Persian Gulf, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and a political regime in Iran are three factors, which have been slowing down progress in the region for decades and the world must find solution to resolve them.

The main orchestrator of radical changes in the Middle East is "a catalyst for global progress" - the US. The proof that the process has been launched is indicated by the specific facts.

Saudi Arabia needs changes. Without them, the country could continue rolling in money infinitely and at the same time be known as the most notorious Islamic radicals, keeping the country in the medieval times.

The young Saudi Crown prince has been convinced that this could end badly not only for the Royal house of al-Saud, but for the whole country and the region. The Prince heeded the arguments and launched real reforms in the state. His doctrine of moderate Islam, as well as giving women permission to drive a car or to hold position of a judge is truly revolutionary for this Muslim Arab monarchy. It seems that this is only the beginning.