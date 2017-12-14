Ambassador: Jordan-Azerbaijan ties developing in right direction (PHOTO)

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hashimite Kingdom of Jordan to Azerbaijan Nassar Ibrahim Mohammad al-Habashneh has received Caspian Energy’s delegation headed by President and Editor-in-Chief of Caspian Energy International Media Group Natalya Aliyeva, CEIBC said in a message Dec. 14.

Prospects of expansion of the Azerbaijani-Jordanian information cooperation within the framework of the Caspian European Club and Caspian Energy International Media Group were touched in the course of the meeting.

The ambassador expressed an interest towards participation of the Jordanian companies within the framework of the business forums held by the Club.

He also highly appreciated the work of the staff of Caspian Energy journal and noted that he reads interviews and articles, placed in the journal, with interest.

As the ambassador noted, Jordan is interested in expansion of the information cooperation within the framework of Caspian Energy.

Speaking about bilateral relations, the ambassador noted that despite all these challenges, the relations between Jordan and Azerbaijan including economic relations between the two countries are developing in the right course and in near future we will witness the revival in the field of trade and investments between the two countries.