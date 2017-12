Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and EEU countries up

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) amounted to nearly $14 billion in January-October 2017, which is 28 percent more than in the same period of 2016, the Committee on Statistics of the Ministry of Economy of Kazakhstan said in a message.