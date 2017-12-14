Turkish FM talks acquisition of Russian S-400 Triumph air defense system

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

There are no problems regarding acquisition of Russian S-400 Triumph surface-to-air missile system, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, the country’s media reported Dec. 14.

The minister noted that if needed, Russian specialists will be involved in the deployment of the S-400 Triumph air defense systems.

The minister also denied information about the creation of Russian military base in Turkey.

On Dec. 14, the Turkish media reported that Russia may create a military base in Turkey within the sale and purchase agreements signed regarding Russian S-400 Triumph surface-to-air missile systems.

It was reported that the Russian military base in Turkey may be established until 2019.