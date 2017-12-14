Disney to buy Fox film, some TV businesses for $52 billion

2017-12-14 17:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Disney on Thursday announced a deal to acquire many parts of Twenty-First Century Fox for $52.4 billion in stock. The company will get Fox's movie studios, network Nat Geo, Asian pay-TV operator Star TV, stakes in Sky and Hulu and regional sports networks, CNBC reports.

The acquisition bolsters Disney's plans to become a dominant streaming service platform, making it a bigger threat to Netflix.

"The more desirable content they have, the better they will be able to compete in terms of trying to sell a subscription offering at a time there's so much competition for subscription-based services," said eMarketer senior analyst Paul Verna.

Bob Iger will remain Disney's chairman and CEO through the end of 2021, at the request of the board of directors of both companies. Disney emphasized the importance of Iger to integrate the acquisition, saying in a statement that "extending his tenure is in the best interests of our company and our shareholders."