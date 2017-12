Greeks call strike over austerity and bailout reforms

Greeks walked off the job on Thursday in a nationwide strike protesting against austerity measures and reforms the leftist-led government has agreed with the country’s bailout lenders, Reuters reports.

Domestic flights and Athens transport were disrupted, ships remained docked for 24 hours and some public services were shut by the strike organized by Greece’s largest labor unions, private sector GSEE and its public sector counterpart ADEDY.

The two unions have staged repeated strikes since the first bailout in 2010 but participation has been low in recent years due to inertia and austerity fatigue after three rescue packages and five snap elections in eight years.

Around midday, about 10,000 striking workers, pensioners and students marched peacefully to parliament where lawmakers have been debating the 2018 budget. A vote on the draft is scheduled for next week.

They chanted: “Take your bailouts and get out of here.” Protesters held banners reading “Shame on you!” and “No more lies!”.

Greece’s fiscal goals have been approved by its European Union lenders and the International Monetary Fund.