Uzbekistan set to render public services to citizens via 'single window'

2017-12-14 17:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 14

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Public services will now be provided on a "single window" principle not only to business entities, but all citizens of Uzbekistan in the people’s reception offices of the country’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

This is envisaged in the presidential decree “On measures for radical reforming of the national system of rendering public services to the population” and provision on the organization of activity of the State Services Agency under the Uzbek Ministry of Justice signed Dec. 13.

Centers of public services will start operating under the people’s reception offices on January 1, 2018.