Azerbaijan offers UK to establish joint production of oil, gas equipment

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan is offering the UK to create joint ventures in the sphere of production of oil and gas equipment, Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry said in a message.

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev made such a proposal at a meeting with Baroness Rona Fairhead, the UK minister of state for trade and export promotion at the Department for International Trade (DIT).

The minister stressed that the UK companies may invest in Azerbaijan’s industrial parks and also create livestock farms, establish manufacture of medical equipment, food products, in particular, processing of meat and milk together with local companies.