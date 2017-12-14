Armenia dreams of being on agenda of int’l community

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Azerbaijan, where international conferences and meetings are repeatedly held, has become a country playing an important role on a regional and global scale.

As for Turkey, it acts as one of the key players at the regional level today. Due to its active policy in the region, today Turkey has established close political relations with both Russia and Iran.

Meanwhile, Armenia has just recently been regarding Russia and Iran as its main allies in the region. What Yerevan forgot is that neither Moscow nor Tehran have never really needed Armenia, which is still the weakest country in the South Caucasus. Moreover, the situation in Armenia is worsening day by day.

But, instead of meeting the vital needs of its miserable people, Armenia’s political elite prefers a policy of militarization, believing that this will help the country become a military power in the region.

However, Armenia is completely isolated from all energy, transport and other projects in the region due to its occupation policy.

The Armenian authorities have always looked for an excuse to create an artificial agenda to distract the attention of Armenian citizens suffering from economic problems.

Of course, the most convenient way to distract people from economic problems and be on the agenda of the world community is to "remind" about the Armenian-Turkish protocols.

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said during his recent working visit to Greece that Armenia will welcome the spring of 2018 without the Armenian-Turkish protocols.

Nalbandian added that these documents can not remain on paper forever and therefore, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan made the statement from the rostrum of the UN General Assembly in September 2017 that Armenia will annul the protocols as there is no progress in their implementation and the country will welcome the spring of 2018 without these protocols.

However, Nalbandian forgets that these protocols are not ratified due to Armenia’s occupation policy. At the same time, Armenia not only fights with Azerbaijan, but also puts forward territorial claims against Turkey. No country will agree to ratify agreements with any country that claims its territory.

Nalbandian understands that the issue of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict not only a "red line" for Azerbaijan, but also for Turkey. Ankara has always supported Baku in this issue. This is the position of not only the Turkish government, but also an unequivocal choice of the Turkish people.

One can say that Nalbandian's statement about the Armenian-Turkish protocols is nothing but an attempt to be on the agenda of the world community.

Rufiz Hafizoglu is the head of Trend Agency's Arabic news service

