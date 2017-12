Launch date of railway on Azerbaijan-Iran border revealed

2017-12-14 17:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The (Azerbaijan’s) Astara - (Iran’s) Astara railway within the International North-South Transport Corridor project will be commissioned Dec. 25, AzRusTrans company (joint venture of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Rusagrotrans CJSC) said Dec. 14, quoting Iranian Railroad Company’s Director General for International Affairs Abbas Nazari.