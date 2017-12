Armenia must be held accountable for crimes in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly: Turkey

2017-12-14 17:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

Trend:

Armenia must be held accountable for the crimes committed in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in response to a statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry regarding the Armenian-Turkish protocols Dec. 14.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news