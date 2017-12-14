Zagatala International Airport put into operation after reconstruction (PHOTO)

2017-12-14 17:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

Trend:

Zagatala International Airport was officially put into operation after the capital reconstruction.

Reconstruction of Zagatala International Airport was carried out in accordance with President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions during his visit to Zagatala region.

A runway that allows to accept wide-body aircrafts was constructed in the territory of the airport, the apron was significantly expanded, modern navigation systems, meteorological and light-signal equipment were installed, and repair works were conducted at the airport building.

The event on the occasion of the opening of the airport after the reconstruction was attended by AZAL CJSC vice president Etibar Huseynov, Head of Zagatala region’s executive power Mubariz Ahmadzade, Director of Azvirt LLC Kamil Aliyev and others. On the opening day one of the largest passenger aircrafts of the world - Airbus A340-500 landed at the airport for the first time.

As a result of the construction works carried out by Azerbaijani company Azvirt, a runway with the length of 3000 meters and the width of 60 meters was constructed. The thickness of the road surface is 92 cm, including 37 cm of asphalt concrete. The new runway meets international requirements and will allow Zagatala International Airport to accept wide-body aircrafts.