EY Azerbaijan sponsors 8th annual national Hult Prize final at Baku State University on Campus Event (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

EY Azerbaijan sponsored the 8th annual national Hult Prize final at the Baku State University on Campus Event, which took place on 9 December 2017 at the ANAS HTP (Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences High Technologies Park) business incubation center. This year, Baku State University hosted the Hult Prize, recognized by Bill Clinton and TIME Magazine as one of the top five ideas changing the world for the better, for the first time. Moreover, this was the first time that the event covered the whole country.

Farida Asgarzade, the campus director for the Hult Prize at Baku State University, involved the university’s students in organizing the national final. The 2018 Hult Prize challenge is titled Harnessing the Power of Energy, which is based on Sustainable Development Goals 7, 8 and 9 of the United Nations.

During the event, 18 teams from Baku State University undergraduate programs competed to test their grit in building a viable solution to this global social issue. Awards were given to the top three teams. The winners were the Synergy team, who automatically advance to the regional finals and will have a chance to join a seven-week accelerator program and participate at the global final in September 2018 in New York with a USD 1 million prize for the winning team. Ahmed Ashkar, Founder and CEO of the Hult Prize Foundation, said: “Since its inception in 2009, the Hult Prize has seen some remarkable talent emerge across the world, competing with fantastic ideas to solve the world's toughest challenges.”

Gunel Farajova, EY Cleantech and Sustainability Senior, participated at the event and gave a speech about the importance of alternative energy. She shared: “This is an opportunity for the students to show how they can build a sustainable business around existing technologies that have the potential to transform the world. I would like to congratulate the winning team and wish them success in the regional finals!”

About the Hult Prize Foundation

The Hult Prize is a start-up accelerator for social entrepreneurship, which brings together the brightest college and university students from around the globe to solve the world's most pressing issues.