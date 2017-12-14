Ambassador Cekuta: Azerbaijan is important contributor to European, and thus global energy security

2017-12-14 18:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.14

Trend:

Azerbaijan is an important contributor to European – and thus global – energy security, U.S. Ambassador Robert F. Cekuta said at the Fifth Frankfurt Gas Forum on Dec.14.

Ambassador Cekuta said that energy security is a core consideration for a country’s political security, economic well-being, and stability, adding that for this reason, it has been a central factor in Americans’ thinking about our national security and that of our allies and friends for decades.

"Our rude awakening came in the 1970’s with the OAPEC boycott of the United States and other countries in response to the Yom Kippur War. Americans realized the need to act to ensure our economy and well-being could not be again threatened the way it was in 1973. The price shocks accompanying the collapse of the Shah at the end of that decade reinforced that message, and reinforced our determination to act. The U.S. strategic petroleum reserve, the creation of the International Energy Agency, the implementation of various regulatory measures at home, the search for new oil sources, and the push for increased energy efficiency and new energy technologies all resulted from the determination to prevent a repetition of the security threats resulting from the suddenly constrained oil supplies of 1973 and 1979," said Ambassador Cekuta.

He noted that today, one must accept the continued harsh reality that energy supplies can be interdicted. This interdiction can occur as a result of natural events such a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, as recently has been seen. Or it can occur due to a decision by another country’s government to use its control of the supply or flow of oil or natural gas to achieve a political end.

"Rather than focusing on those threats, I would like to use my time here this morning to examine what countries can do to bolster their energy security. As I am U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan, I will use that country as a case study," said Ambassador Cekuta.

"Azerbaijan is one of the world’s oldest oil provinces. Although growing up in the United States I learned about Edwin Drake and that first oil well near Titusville in Pennsylvania, the reality is that there were commercial oil wells many years before that on the Absheron peninsula, near what is now Azerbaijan’s capital. Azerbaijanis are proud to note the world’s first oil tanker, first oil pipeline, first offshore rig, and first deep sea oil rig were all developed there. One of the largest spikes, in real terms, in the global oil price occurred when the Bolsheviks invaded and conquered Azerbaijan in 1920. That invasion also ended the first parliamentary, constitutional democracy in the Muslim world," said Ambassador Cekuta.

Today, according to Ambassador Cekuta, Azerbaijan is again in the news. "In 1994, it began to develop newly discovered crude oil deposits in the Caspian and to build a pipeline to move significant amounts of crude oil out to the Mediterranean and the rest of the world in a way that avoids both Russia and Iran. The discovery and development of the Shah Deniz II gas deposit makes Azerbaijan again an important contributor to European – and thus global – energy security," Ambassador Cekuta said.

Ambassador Cekuta stressed that the Southern Gas Corridor Project, with a budget in excess of $40 billion dollars, and a 3,500 km pipeline crossing six countries, going from below sea level to elevations of more than 2,500 meters, provides a new source of natural gas to millions in Europe, boosting energy security globally. "It is one of the largest capital projects underway today in the world. It brings together the U.S. and other national governments as well as the European Union. Azerbaijan’s state oil company, SOCAR, and BP participate as shareholders in each of the project’s components. BP is leading the work on the project working closely with several other partners," Ambassador Cekuta said.

Ambassador Cekuta emphasized that despite the technical and geopolitical challenges, the project is doing well. "Looking at the four chief components, the development of the giant Shah Deniz II gas field itself is 97% complete. The expansion of the massive Sangachal terminal south of Baku is 99.8% complete, and construction of the pipeline across Azerbaijan and Georgia is 98% complete. Construction of the Trans Anatolian Pipeline or TANAP is 93% finished and work on the Southern Gas Corridor project’s fourth component, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline TAP, which will initially bring 10 bcma of gas to Italy, is 57 percent complete. The companies report first gas to customers in Georgia and Turkey looks to be on schedule for 2018 via SCP and TANAP, with delivery of gas to Italy scheduled for 2020 via TAP," Ambassador Cekuta said.

Ambassador Cekuta said that the Southern Gas Corridor project underlines the fact that energy security does not just happen, adding that it requires commitment, creativity and sustained efforts, particularly by the private sector and governing authorities. It requires massive amounts of financial and intellectual capital.

"In the case of the Southern Gas Corridor, there are the technical challenges of deep sea, offshore drilling, of developing ways to tap and extract the gas – under high pressures – and bring it to the surface and market. It is not easy, but a point that company executives and technicians have repeatedly made to me is that the technology being developed in Azerbaijan to extract gas from the Shah Deniz II field will be used elsewhere, including to get at hydrocarbons in the Gulf of Mexico.

But while none of this discovery, recovery, and shipment of energy supplies would have happened without the private sector, I have to point out the role governments played – and continue to play. First, as I noted, Azerbaijan’s government realized the need to attract reputable, experienced firms, listened to those firms, and acted to create the conditions needed for those firms to commit and develop the oil and gas deposits present. This experience underlines an important point, and one I have seen too often neglected: geology is not enough. Above the ground realities – rule of law; a stable market-friendly investment and business climate, transparent, fact-based, consistent, and predictable regulatory processes – are essential factors. In the end, these factors will determine whether a company invests in country X or in country Y," Ambassador Cekuta said.

Ambassador Cekuta also noted the role foreign governments can play in bringing parties together, helping identify and resolve problems, and helping keep a project moving ahead. "Building on Acting Special Envoy Sue Saarnio’s remarks yesterday, let me talk a bit about the role the United States government, in particular the Department of State, has played over the past twenty years in Azerbaijan to advance international energy security," Ambassador Cekuta said.