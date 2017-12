Azerbaijan, UK sign co-op protocol (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan and UK signed a protocol following the second meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in Baku on December 14.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and UK Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion at the Department for International Trade, Baroness Rona Fairhead.