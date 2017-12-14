Armenia must be held accountable for crimes in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly: Turkey (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Armenia must be held accountable for the crimes committed in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in response to a statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry regarding the Armenian-Turkish protocols Dec. 14.

“The signing of the Armenian-Turkish protocols was aimed at achieving peace and stability in the South Caucasus and ensuring the liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"Armenia must immediately withdraw its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said. “Instead of making claims to Turkey regarding "genocide", Armenia must be held accountable for the crimes committed in Khojaly town.”

According to the ministry, Turkey condemns Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian’s statement about the Armenian-Turkish protocols as such statements are aimed at distorting the true essence and purpose of the protocols.

"The Armenian-Turkish protocols were signed to normalize relations between the two countries. However, the Constitutional Court of Armenia put forward a number of conditions on January 12, 2010 that contradicted the text and the purposes of the protocols," the ministry said.

Afterwards, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan announced about freezing the protocols on April 22, 2010, said the ministry.

Turkish and Armenian foreign ministers signed protocols on normalization of relations between the two countries on October 10, 2009. However, the protocols have not been ratified.

Turkey and Armenia severed diplomatic relations in 1993. Occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenian Armed Forces and Yerevan’s claims to recognize the so-called Armenian genocide were the reasons for closing the Turkish-Armenian border in 1993.

