Iran's plan for lower oil income in budget bill explained

2017-12-14 19:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, December 12

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

The fact that in its proposed budget bill for the next fiscal year the Iranian government has put oil incomes at a lower level than last years is because of mega-policy to wean the country from oil, a senior official with the Management and Planning Organization told Trend December 12.

The official also said such policy was decided upon the levels above the government.

While in the budget bill for the current fiscal year (March 2017-March 2018) oil revenues were put at 1.14 quadrillion rials ($1 - 42,000 rials), this has dropped to 1.01 quadrillion in the next years, he noted.

He said that besides this fact, the bill envisions ways for the government to use other financial sources for developmental projects instead of petrodollars.