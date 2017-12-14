Ambassador Cekuta: Technology from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field to be used in Gulf of Mexico

2017-12-14 19:19 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Gulgiz Muradova – Trend:

The technology being developed in Azerbaijan to extract gas from the Shah Deniz II field will be used elsewhere, including to get at hydrocarbons in the Gulf of Mexico.

U.S. Ambassador Robert F. Cekuta made the remark while addressing the Fifth Frankfurt Gas Forum on Dec.14.

Ambassador Cekuta said that the discovery and development of the Shah Deniz II gas deposit makes Azerbaijan again an important contributor to European – and thus global – energy security.

Reminding that the Shah Deniz II gas will be a source for the Southern Gas Corridor Project (SGC), Ambassador Cekuta said that the SGC with a budget in excess of $40 billion, and a 3,500 km pipeline crossing six countries, going from below sea level to elevations of more than 2,500 meters, provides a new source of natural gas to millions in Europe, boosting energy security globally.

"It is one of the largest capital projects underway today in the world. It brings together the U.S. and other national governments as well as the European Union. Azerbaijan’s state oil company, SOCAR, and BP participate as shareholders in each of the project’s components," said Ambassador Cekuta.