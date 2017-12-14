Azerbaijan gains importance as new commercial transportation corridor, says Ambassador Cekuta

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Gulgiz Muradova – Trend:

Azerbaijan gains importance as a new commercial transportation corridor, U.S. Ambassador Robert F. Cekuta said at the Fifth Frankfurt Gas Forum on Dec.14.

Ambassador Cekuta said that Azerbaijan is developing into an increasingly important transit hub, which makes it key to another global venture - the New Silk Road.

Ambassador Cekuta reminded that in late October, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, along with top figures from Georgia and a number of Central Asian countries officially inaugurated the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad.