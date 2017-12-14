Azerbaijani MP: EU supports countries’ territorial integrity only after facing threat to it

2017-12-14 20:36 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Europe is now realizing the importance of expressing a decisive support for territorial integrity after it has faced the threat to territorial integrity, Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova said.

Muradova made the remarks commenting on the EU Resolution on Foreign Policy and Security in Baku Dec. 14.

"Unfortunately, the importance of stance for territorial integrity is being realized now,” she said. “Of course, the reason is that the number of separatist attempts aimed at violating territorial integrity is gradually increasing in different countries.”

The European Parliament adopted the EU Resolution on Foreign and Security Policy, which for the first time confirms the EU’s adherence to its commitments of supporting the territorial integrity of the Eastern Partnership countries within their internationally recognized borders. This document is of fundamental importance in terms of expressing the EU's attitude to the conflicts related to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

“Today, the EU, other European organizations think it necessary to make official statements in connection with this issue based on the principles of international law," Muradova said. "For many years Azerbaijan has been doing everything for this issue to be the number one issue on the international agenda. But, unfortunately, Europe started to express its attitude to this problem only after it itself faced this threat.”

“But I think such statements are very important for eliminating conflict hotbeds,” Muradova said. “Not only statements must be made; we expect the EU and other international organizations to take concrete actions.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news