Azerbaijan discloses new spheres for UK investments

2017-12-14

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan focuses on involving UK companies into the non-oil sector of its economy, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev told reporters in Baku Dec. 14.

The minister said that at present this is a priority.

"The oil and gas sector has always been the main sphere of ​​cooperation between two countries,” Mustafayev said. “But today we want to give a new impetus to our relations. UK may be interested in production and processing of agricultural products, tourism, transport and logistics. We urge UK companies to invest in these sectors."

