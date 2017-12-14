Azerbaijan, Qatar have special relations: ambassador (UPDATE)

2017-12-14 21:06 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 19:56)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Qatar have special relations which are rapidly developing in all spheres, Qatar's ambassador to Azerbaijan Yousef bin Hassan Al-Saai said.

The ambassador made the remarks in Baku Dec. 14 at an event dedicated to Qatar National Day.

"The relations have been developing well this year,” the diplomat said. “The first meeting of the joint commission on economy, trade and technical cooperation has been held this year on January 31."

He said agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed between the two countries in economy, trade and agriculture.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov said that Qatar and Azerbaijan successfully cooperate within international organizations.

The minister appreciated Qatar’s support to Azerbaijan’s fair position over the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

