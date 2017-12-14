Four children killed after train and school bus collide in France: ministry

2017-12-14

Four children were killed after a train and a school bus collided outside the town of Perpignan in southwestern France on Thursday, the interior ministry said, Reuters reported.

Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne described the crash as a “terrible accident” and said on Twitter that she was heading immediately to the scene, more than 850 km (530 miles) from Paris.

“All emergency services have been mobilized and a crisis coordination unit set up,” an official at the local Millas townhall told Reuters.