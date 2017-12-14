US F-22s intercept Russian jets over Syria, fire warning flares

Two US F-22 stealth fighters intercepted two Russian aircraft Wednesday after the Russian jets crossed the Euphrates River in Syria, flying east of the "de-confliction line" that is supposed to separate Russian and US-led coalition aircraft operating over Syria, two US defense officials told CNN.

The US jets fired warning flares during the intercept of the two Russian Su-25 close air support jets according to the officials after they crossed the de-confliction line multiple times.

One of the officials said a Russian Su-35 fighter jet was also involved and that the aerial encounter lasted "several minutes."

The official said that coalition officers called their Russian counterparts about the incident via the pre-established de-confliction hotline.

US Air Forces Central Command told CNN last week that Russian aircraft had crossed the de-confliction line near the Euphrates River six to eight times a day in late November, something that US officials said prompted concerns of a clash between coalition and Russian aircraft.

"The greatest concern is that we could shoot down a Russian aircraft because its actions are seen as a threat to our air or ground forces," Lt. Col. Damien Pickart, the spokesman for US Air Forces Central Command, told CNN last week.

"As coalition leaders have repeatedly said, we're here to fight IS -- not the Russians or anyone else," he added.