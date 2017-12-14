Turkey condemns attack on Somali police academy

Turkey on Thursday denounced a suicide attack on the Police Academy in Somali’s capital Mogadishu that claimed the lives of at least 17 people, Anadolu reported.

"We strongly condemn this vicious terrorist attack that aims to undermine the security and stability of Somalia," said the Foreign Ministry on its website.

"We wish God’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in the attacks, convey our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded.

“Turkey will continue to stand by the Somali people and its Government in the fight against terrorism and support international efforts to this end."