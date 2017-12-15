Iran could create its own “energy coin”

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.15

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Iran could release crypto currencies backed by oil and gas, instead of using bitcoin, Sam Barden, Director of SBI Markets, an international commodity trading and advisory company, told Trend.

The expert believes that there is absolutely no point in Iran pursuing any policy which relies on the use of US dollar.

"Bitcoin would be secure, have intrinsic value, unlike the USD, and create direct trade between partners without the need for third party settlement. This would also drastically reduce the cost per transaction, making a more efficient, modern, peaceful, real time trading market," said Barden, adding that however, use of bitcoin is also inexpedient for Iran.

"I think the first thing to note is that the crypto currency bitcoin is in a huge speculative bubble right now, which means it is very volatile. I do not think bitcoin would be suitable or good for Iran to settle oil trades. However, blockchain, the technology which underlies bitcoin, would be good. Iran could create its own crypto currency, linked to energy," said the expert.