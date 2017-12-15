3 dead in business plane crash in Germany

A small business plane crashed Thursday evening in southwestern Germany, killing three people, local media said, Xinhua reported.

The accident took place in Ravensburg, the German federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg. The Cessna Citation Mustang Model 510 was on its way from the Frankfurt-Egelsbach airfield to Friedrichshafen, but went down in a forest area, Germany's Southwest Broadcasting company reported.

The aircraft with the destination at the Bodensee-Airport Friedrichshafen took off at Egelsbach near Frankfurt, and was said to have already landed. But, suddenly the radio contact was broken off, according to the report.