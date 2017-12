Putin, Trump discuss bilateral relations, Korean Peninsula situation: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump discussed bilateral relations and situation in the Korean Peninsula during a telephone call, the Kremlin said in a statement early on Friday, Reuters reported.

Both leaders agreed to continue contacts, the Kremlin added, but did not provide further details.

