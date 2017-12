Two stabbing incidents in Dutch city Maastricht, one dead, several injured

During two stabbing incidents in Maastricht, in the southern Dutch province of Limburg, one person was killed and several injured, local media reported on Thursday, according to Sputnik.

One person was stabbed to death at around 9 p.m. local time at the Botsaart street in the Malpertuis district, while the second stabbing took place a few hundred meters away at the Joseph Postme street in the Caberg district, newspaper De Limburger reported.