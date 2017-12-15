4 dead in Hydro One helicopter crash in Canada

Four Hydro One employees died when their helicopter crashed on a rural property in eastern Ontario Thursday afternoon, CBC reported.

The one pilot and three crew members were part of a crew performing routine maintenance work on a hydro line and at a hydro tower on a property in the municipality of Tweed, Ont., when the aircraft went down, Hydro One spokesperson Ferio Pugliese confirmed.

Hydro One has not released the names of the victims pending the notification of next of kin, but Pugliese said they were based in different regions from across the province.

The crash happened shortly before noon ET on Kim Clayton's property on Upper Flinton Road.

Clayton said workers had been working on a hydro tower all week, with helicopters going back and forth, and sometimes landing on a field on the property or dropping workers off at the tower.