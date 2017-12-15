More actions and fewer words needed from European Union leadership, says Peter Tase

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Gulgiz Muradova - Trend:

More actions and fewer words are needed from the European Union leadership to guarantee the complete territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, said Peter Tase, a political analyst and international relations expert at the Milwaukee-based Marquette University.

Tase made the remark when commenting on the newly-approved "EU foreign and security policy", which for the first time reaffirmed EU's commitments to support the territorial integrity of all Eastern Partnership countries within their internationally recognized borders.

The expert said that this is one of many official documents approved by the European Parliament member countries in support of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“Despite the fact that European Parliament's recent action is an important step forward, it is critical to have the European Union institutions and leadership to show political and tangible support towards Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region and its seven districts, and denounce the Armenian economic blockade imposed against the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan for almost thirty years,” he said.

Indeed, Tase continued, he expected detailed information on the destruction committed by the Armenian government and its Armed Forces in the territory of the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts, that are part of the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan.

“The European Parliament’s leadership must be aware of the daily suffering and infinite hardships that Azerbaijani IDPs and citizens of Nakhchivan are going through, due to the belligerent attitude of Armenian fascist government and invasion by the Armenian Armed Forces for almost three decades. The European Parliament leadership must take real actions and impose political - economic pressure upon Yerevan until the latter has withdrawn its Armed Forces from every inch of Azerbaijani sovereign territory, as well as lifted the cruel economic blockade against Nakhchivan,” he said.

Emphasizing that Europe has paid an ambiguous attention towards resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh armed conflict, he said that more actions and fewer words are needed from the European Union leadership in order to guarantee the complete territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Tase stressed that members of the European Parliament must become more engaged and active towards solving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “This conflict is a bleeding wound for Europe and the world, it deeply affects the regional security in the Caucasus and harms economic development in South East Europe and beyond,” he concluded.

