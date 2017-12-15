Russia ready to form joint projects with Kyrgyzstan in the field of digital technologies

Russia is ready in the coming months to form joint projects with Kyrgyzstan in the field of digital technologies, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Government Arkady Dvorkovich at the 6th Kyrgyz-Russian Interregional Conference "Eurasian Integration as the Basis for the Development of Kyrgyz-Russian Foreign Economic Relations.", Kabar News Agency reports.

He said that, Russia adopted a program of digital economy. Now we plan the creation of a legal framework, infrastructure, training and implementation of specific projects.

"We have already adopted such projects as digital healthcare, digital education, smart cities. This also means ensuring cybersecurity. We are ready to do this together. We are ready to form joint projects in the coming months," he said.