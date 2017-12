Second phase of Brexit talks will be harder than first - EU's Juncker

2017-12-15 14:05 | www.trend.az | 1

The second phase Brexit negotiations will be significantly harder than an already difficult first phase of talks, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday, Reuters reports.

The leaders of the 27 countries remaining in the European Union will give the go-ahead on Friday for the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier to begin talks with London on a transition period and future trade ties with Britain.