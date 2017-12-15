Azerbaijan to strengthen cybersecurity in financial markets

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) will strengthen measures to ensure information and cyber security, combat cybercrime and raise the level of knowledge of employees engaged in the sphere of information security of financial markets, the FIMSA said in a message Dec. 15.

This is stipulated by the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the FIMSA and the State Agency for Special Communications and Information Security of Special State Protection Service of Azerbaijan.