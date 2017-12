BP, ADA University create first Big Data Research Center in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

BP and the ADA University have finished a project on creation of Azerbaijan's first Big Data Research Center.

This was announced during the presentation of the project on Dec. 15.

The project, which started last year, is part of BP’s and its co-ventures’ commitment to supporting the development of education and capacity-building in Azerbaijan.