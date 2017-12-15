EBRD promotes climate change resilience in Tajikistan

2017-12-15 15:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Tajikistan’s First MicroFinance Bank has become the latest financial institution in the country to join the EBRD’s Climate Resilience Financing Facility (CLIMADAPT), a programme designed to promote the private sector’s resilience to the effects of climate change.

The EBRD reported that loan to the FMFB in Tajik somoni – worth $ 1 million equivalent – will be co-funded in equal installments by the EBRD and the Climate Investment Fund’s Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience (PPCR). The funding will be used to finance investments in climate resilience technologies in the commercial and residential sectors.

The FMFB will benefit from technical assistance focused on the adoption of climate resilience technologies in the country. The assistance is provided by the UK government through the Department for International Development (DFID) and by the EBRD Early Transition Countries Fund. The Early Transition Countries Initiative, launched in 2004, aims to stimulate economic activity in the Bank's countries which still face the most significant transition challenges.