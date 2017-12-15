Income from tourism in Georgia has doubled since 2012

Georgia is a country that is blessed with breath-taking views, rich and diverse cultural heritage, hospitable locals and delicious, hangover-free wine. It also has one of the fastest-growing tourism markets in the world and relies on it for growth, Georgia today reports.

Finance Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said in Parliament this week that the income from tourism has doubled over the last 5 years. He made this statement while presenting the 2018 draft budget.

“In recent years, tourism has become one of the most important driving forces in the Georgian economy. Income from tourism has doubled in the last 5 years. In 2016, the number of international visitors exceeded 6 million for the first time. This year, the number of visitors is about 7 million. We think the Georgian economy will receive around $2.8 billion from international tourism in 2017," he said.