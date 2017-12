Ilham Aliyev: 30 carpet factories planned to be created in Azerbaijan

2017-12-15 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Trend:

It is planned to create 30 carpet factories in Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.

The president made the remarks at a meeting with the staff of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park after attending a groundbreaking ceremony for new enterprises.