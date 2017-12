Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of reconstructed Sumgait Tube Rolling Plant (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the Sumgait Tube Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC after the reconstruction Dec. 15.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Baku Steel Company LLC Rasim Mammadov informed the president about the work done there.

President Aliyev launched the plant.

Story still developing

