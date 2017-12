US to assist Uzbekistan in joining WTO

2017-12-15 16:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The US will assist Uzbekistan in joining the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Ministry of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan said in a message.

On Dec. 14, the ministry hosted a meeting with Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asian Affairs Mark Linscott, and the sides discussed issues of Uzbekistan’s accession to the WTO.