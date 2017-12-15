UNDP, ILO sign letter of intent with Azerbaijan to promote employment

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Country Office in Azerbaijan and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Country Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia headquartered in Moscow, signed a Letter of Intent with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population.

The document aims at enhancing joint efforts to strengthen employment opportunities and the national labor market in Azerbaijan, the UN Baku office reported.