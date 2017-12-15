Russian election date set for March 2018

Russia's next presidential election will be held on March 18, 2018, state-run news agency Tass reported Friday, CNN reports.

The decision was made by Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council.

Incumbent President Vladimir Putin, the heavy favorite to win, announced on Thursday during his annual press conference that he would seek re-election as an independent candidate -- his fourth presidential bid -- in order to gain the support of multiple political parties who "support" his views.

He said his aim was for Russia to have a "competitive" and "balanced" political system but that it was not his responsibility to create his own opponents.