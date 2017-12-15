UK supports Southern Gas Corridor project’s early completion (PHOTO)

2017-12-15 16:54 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The UK supports early completion of the Southern Gas Corridor project, Baroness Rona Fairhead, the UK minister of state for trade and export promotion at the Department for International Trade (DIT), said.

Fairhead, who is also co-chairperson of Azerbaijan-UK intergovernmental commission, made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, the country’s Energy Ministry said in a message Dec. 15.

At the meeting, the sides discussed relations between the two countries in the energy sphere, considered prospects for cooperation not only in oil and gas, but also in renewable energy sphere.

Shahbazov noted the long-term leading positions of the oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan’s economy and said that reforms are being held in Azerbaijan to diversify the economy and develop the non-oil sector.