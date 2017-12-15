Turkey, Iran to fight drug trafficking

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Iran have signed an agreement on joint fight against drug trafficking and organized crime, the Turkish media outlets reported Dec. 15.

The relevant agreements were reached in Ankara within the framework of the meeting of Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Iran’s Deputy Interior Minister for Security and Law Enforcement Hossein Zolfaghari.

Earlier, Turkey and Iran discussed security issues within Soylu’s visit to Tehran.

The sides also discussed joint fight against terrorism in the region.

