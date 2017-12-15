PayPal may become fully operational in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

2017-12-15 16:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 12:48)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

PayPal online payment system may become fully operational in Azerbaijan, Zaur Gardashov, head of azexport.az portal, said at the conference titled “Technologies and Innovations: Prospects of Economic Reforms and Development” in Baku Dec. 15.

He noted that the relevant talks are being held with the PayPal Moscow office.

Besides, he added that PayPal representatives will visit Baku in the coming days.