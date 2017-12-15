European Parliament's newly-approved report is step in right direction: Amanda Paul

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Gulgiz Muradova - Trend

The European Parliament's newly-approved report on the "Common Foreign and Security Policy" can be crucial for finding a long-anticipated solution for conflicts in Europe.

Amanda Paul, Senior Policy Analyst at European Policy Centre (EPC), regarded the newly signed document as a step in the right direction.

“It would be a positive development if the language used in this report was replicated in other EU documents related to the region,” she underscored.

Paul was commenting on the newly-approved "Common Foreign and Security Policy", which for the first time reaffirmed EU's commitments to support the territorial integrity of all Eastern Partnership countries within their internationally recognized borders.

“As far as I am aware it is the first time language regarding “internationally recognized borders” for all EaP states was included,” she added.