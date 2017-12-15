PACE Committee says make humanitarian situation of migrants a priority

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The PACE Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons has called on the Council of Europe member states to put the humanitarian situation of migrants, refugees and IDPs back at the top of their agendas.

"Council of Europe countries must work more urgently and more coherently to finally end the migration management crisis, brought on by structural inadequacies in dealing with the sharp increase in migratory flows since 2011, while addressing the root causes of irregular migration," reads a statement of the PACE Committee on International Migrants' Day.

"Almost 3 000 people are estimated to have died or gone missing at sea in 2017 and another 57 were reported dead along land routes in Europe or at Europe’s borders. Many women and girls fleering war and famine are victims of trafficking, and more than 15 200 unaccompanied and separated children arrived in Europe just this year," the document says.

The PACE Committee further notes that internal displacement within national borders is another important dimension of migration for Council of Europe member States.

"Global figures show that at the end of 2016 conflict and violence had created 40.3 million IDPs. The problems of the more than two million internally displaced persons in Europe do not receive the attention they deserve. More efforts are needed by all member States, international organisations and NGOs to ensure respect for the rights of IDPs under international humanitarian law," the document says.

